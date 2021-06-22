Car manufacturer Volkswagen will launch a cheaper electric model in 2025. Thomas Ulbrich, member of the manufacturer’s Board of Directors, confirms this to our car editors. The car is expected to be called ID.2 and will cost less than 25,000 euros.











Ulbrich, responsible for the technical development of new models within Volkswagen, made the announcement during a working visit to Amsterdam. His presentation revealed that two new electric models will be launched on the market in the foreseeable future, which should strengthen the existing models. VW is currently supplying the all-electric ID.3 and ID.4, while the ID.5 and ID.Buzz (a battery-powered van with a nod to the first Transporter) have already been announced. The group also offers the larger ID.6 in China, but it is not yet coming to the Netherlands.

According to Ulbrich, the upcoming ID.2 will ensure the ‘democratization of the electric car’, because the starting price of ‘less than 25,000 euros’ will be significantly lower than that of the ID.3. That model, for sale in the Netherlands from €32,990, is currently the smallest electric Volkswagen. Where the ID.3 is about the same size as the well-known Golf, the ID.2 is expected to have outer dimensions that correspond to the smaller Polo. An even more compact ID.1 is not planned for the time being.

The ID.2 is approximately the size of the current Polo. © Volkswagen



Not the cheapest

With the compact electric model, Volkswagen is joining a segment that will grow rapidly in the coming years, but it goes a bit far to say that the ID.2 makes electric driving affordable for everyone. Until recently, Volkswagen already supplied an electric version of the Up, which cost 23,475 euros. Reportedly, however, the German group hardly made any profit on that model, which is why the ID.2 will be slightly more expensive in the base. Meanwhile, other brands are already supplying electric cars that are below this price: the price list of the Dacia Spring, for example, starts at 17,890 euros.

Volkswagen has not yet confirmed the ID.2 name, but the development boss spoke the telling words ‘you can guess what this car will be called.’ Given that the model is smaller than current electric VWs, ID.2 is highly obvious.

Thomas Ulbrich during his presentation in Amsterdam © Volkswagen



2026: ‘Trinity’

Incidentally, Thomas Ulbrich revealed another new model in his lecture. In 2026, one year after the ‘ID.2’, the production version of ‘Project Trinity’ is planned. Where the ID.2 must be affordable, this also electric model will become the most luxurious showpiece of Volkswagen. The silhouette of the car betrays a low, long limousine with an elegant line. The roofline, which extends far to the rear, provides the car with a favorable streamline and is even reminiscent of the Dutch Lightyear One.

Ulbrich announces the necessary promising technologies: ,,This car will become a kind of moving time capsule, in the sense that it will give time back to its occupants. We are preparing this model for so-called ‘Level 4 autonomous driving’, in which the car can take over almost all tasks from the driver. This gives the people on board time for other things, such as working, reading or – on longer journeys – even taking a nap. We hope the legislation will be ready by then, but I expect our technology to be good enough.”

Thomas Ulbrich: ‘Although I would also like to, there will be no electric Beetle for the time being’ © Volkswagen



No Electric Beetle

Disappointing news for fans of the most iconic Volkswagen of all time: There is no room for a modern ‘Beetle’ in the brand’s electric future plans. After two modern versions of the (New) Beetle, Volkswagen is therefore not following the trend in which new electric models pay tribute to illustrious success numbers from the history of a certain brand. Other automakers do just that, such as Honda with the Honda e, Fiat with the new 500e and Renault with the modern ‘retro version’ of the Renault 5.

,,Wait a minute”, Thomas Ulbrich concludes decisively. “In a sense, of course, we do, but with another iconic model from our past. After all, in 2023 we will release the highly anticipated ID.Buzz, which is clearly a modern interpretation of the first Transporter, also known as T1. That will be a modern icon, I can tell you that already. Or will it also cost less than 25,000 euros? Unfortunately I can’t promise you that.”

Production ID.Buzz, an electric ‘tribute’ to the original Transporter, will follow in 2023 © Volkswagen



