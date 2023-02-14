So the Tax and Customs Administration does not just take it, very occasionally you can also get something from them.

It’s a plague you can’t get rid of; the tax. With their blue letters, sometimes even in the name of our king. They’re always so compelling, aren’t they? Never even ask nicely if you have something to spare for the maintenance of the land.

And that is also the annoying thing about this service. It costs you claws of money, but if they weren’t there, we would be driving in a desolate piece of land where nothing is centrally arranged at all. And let’s not do that again.

So you have to pay taxes. But if it can be a little less, that is of course always better.

Cheap driving thanks to the tax authorities

And that is exactly what the director-owner of a Dutch company did. His company bought a Volvo in 2015 for 93,000 euros and this man drove in both business and private. It was a hybrid, so he only had to pay 7% addition.

When the addition went up, the man decided to take over the Volvo privately. The car was valued at nearly 30k, but he charged less than a tenth of that amount. In the sales tax return, the company indicated that the car was sold for the appraisal value and that 5141 euros in VAT had been received.

But immediately afterwards they objected to their own declaration and stated that the car was sold for 2640 euros and that only 434 euros in VAT had been paid. The difference of 4707 euros was reclaimed from the tax authorities.

Process of the tax authorities

If you do something like that, you can wait for a lawsuit on your pants. Exactly what the IRS did. There they found that VAT should be paid on the appraisal value and not on the amount on the invoice. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?

Well, so did the judge. He says that the company is in its right and can keep the reclaimed VAT. After all, it is leading what is on the invoice and not what an appraisal value is. Moreover, just so much has been paid for the Volvo that you cannot see it as a symbolic amount. According to the judge, there is no question of abuse, because the act was done in accordance with existing legislation.

And although this ruling seems clear to us, the Tax and Customs Administration will appeal against it. That is why our advice is; Do you have a company and do you want to take over a car cheaply? Then do it exactly as described above and take some money back from those grabbers.

Don’t mention it!

