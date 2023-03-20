Massimo Giletti would be ready to return to Rai. The sensational indiscretion was launched by Tv Blog, which also talks about the apparently uncertain future of Fabio Fazio and his program Che tempo che fa. “The presenter of La7, currently busy with the Sunday evening in-depth journalistic program Non è l’Arena, would have entered into negotiations with Rai for his return to the frequencies of the public radio and television company. – we read on the TV portal – Negotiations between Giletti and Rai are discussed cyclically, but this time the thing could really go through, for a whole series of issues, one of all the good relations that would exist between the Piedmontese journalist and the current government structure”.

“Massimo Giletti – TvBlog always informs – would edit the Sunday prime time space on Rai Tre, instead of Che tempo che fa. Fabio Fazio’s contract with Rai is expiring and it is said that the current leaders of viale Mazzini do not want to proceed with the renewal for now”. And then again on Fazio: “If he really were to leave Rai, perhaps this time his passage to Discovery on channel Nove would materialize, a passage that was also aired years ago, before his landing on Rai Uno’s Sunday evening”.