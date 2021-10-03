What’s the weather like: the guests tonight, October 3rd

Who are the guests today, Sunday 3 October 2021, of Che tempo che fa? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Characters from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who at his side will have the usual fixed cast composed of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Orietta Berti and, starting from the second episode, that of Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. Here are the guests of Che tempo che fa on air tonight, October 3, on Rai 3:

Brian May

General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo

Nanni Moretti

Lilli Gruber

Jacques Charmelot

Michele Serra

Lucia Goracci

Fedez

Orietta Berti

Achille Lauro

What’s the weather like – The table

We have seen the guests. What is the weather like, but who are those of the table? With Mago Forest, Nino Frassica and Gigi Marzullo there will be:

Orietta Berti

Francesco Paolantoni

Lello Arena

Viviana Bottaro

Streaming and tv

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 3 October 2021, but where to see the episode live on TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program airs every Sunday evening, starting at 8 pm, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (key three on the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programs Rai from pc, tablet and smartphone. Do you want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on RaiPlay you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.