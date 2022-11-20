Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, November 20, 2022

Who are the guests of today, Sunday 20 November 2022, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 20 November, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

The president of Veneto Luca Zaiathe Nobel Prize for Physics George Parisithe virologist Robert Burioni, Luca Argentero And Christine MarinoThe actors Claudio Bisio And Valentina Lodovini, Gianrico And Giorgia Carofiglio; the director of “La Stampa” Massimo Giannini; the correspondent of “Avvenire” In the Excavation; And Michael Serra.

What the weather is like – The table

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the Table? Guests today will be:

Stephen DeMartinofrom November 29 on Rai2 with the second edition of “Bar Stella”; Max Pezzali; Serena Autieri; the director of “TV Smiles and Songs” Aldo Vitali; Simona Ventura; Mara Maionchi; Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and TV

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 20 November 2022, but where to see the episode live on TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.