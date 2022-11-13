What’s the weather like: the guests tonight, November 13, 2022
Who are the guests of today, Sunday 13 November 2022, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Characters from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who at his side will have the usual fixed cast composed of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 13 November, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, will be guests:
- Timothée Chalamet
- Luca Guadagnino
- Carlo Ancelotti
- Vittorio Sgarbi
- David Quammen
- Franco Locatelli
- Roberto Burioni
- Paolo Mieli
- Annalisa Cuzzocrea
- In the Excavation
- Ilario Piagnerelli
What’s the weather like – The table
We have seen the guests. What is the weather like, but who are those of the table? The guests today will be:
-
Nino Frassica
-
Gigi Marzullo
-
Mrs. Confetti
-
Massimo Lopez
-
Tullio Solenghi
-
Geppi Cucciari
-
Nicolò Melli
-
Rocco Hunt
-
Simona Ventura
-
Mara Maionchi
-
Francesco Paolantoni
Streaming and tv
We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 13 November 2022, but where to see the episode live on TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program airs every Sunday evening, starting at 8 pm, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (key three on the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programs Rai from pc, tablet and smartphone. Do you want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.
