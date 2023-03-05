Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, March 5, 2023

Who are the guests of today, Sunday 5 March 2023, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 5 March, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

Claudius Baglioni

Elly Schlein

Luca Mercalli

Charles Rovelli

Robert Burioni

Sonia Tancredi

Michael Serra

Nino Frassica

Frank Matano

Herbert Ballerina

Countryside cousins

What the weather is like – The table

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the Table? Guests today will be, in addition to the “regular” Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura and Mrs. Coriandoli. Among the guests:

Herbert Ballerina

Frank Matano

Gialappa’s Band

Tananai

Ubaldo Pantani

Toto Schillaci

Streaming and TV

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 5 March 2023, but where to see the episode live on TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.