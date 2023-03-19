Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, March 19, 2023

Who are the guests of today, Sunday 19 March 2023, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 19 March, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

Fabio Fazio meets the “father” of many Italian comedies, Christian De Sica returning from the appointment with The Masked Singer on Rai 1 in which he is part of the team of investigators of the program hosted by Milly Carlucci and of the Netflix film Christmas at all costs. Christian De Sica he will dialogue with Fazio recounting 50 years of cinema and remembering his father Vittorio De Sica, whose 100th anniversary of the beginning of his career as an actor and director is being celebrated this year.

Like every Sunday, Fabio Fazio dedicates a space in the program to the story of current events. Especially with journalists In the Excavation of theto come, Annalisa Cuzzocrea deputy director of The print And Michael Serra, there will also be talk of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Vladimir Putin accused of having deported many Ukrainian children. There will also be a chance to talk about the CGIL Congress with the participation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The point on the state of health will be done with Roberto Burioni, full professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, and with Luigi Naldini and Alessandro Aiutirespectively director and deputy director of the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan.

Walter Veltroni and Neri Marcorè present the film Whenbased on the novel of the same name by Veltroni, also director of the film in theaters from 30 March.

Joseph Fiorello Instead, it will present Weirdness of lovehis directorial debut, in cinemas from 23 March, inspired by a news story that took place in Sicily in the early 1980s

What the weather is like – The table

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the table? The guests today will be, in addition to the “regular” Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura and Mrs. Coriandoli. Among the guests:

Guests of this program space i Coma_Things that they will perform with The Farewell the song from Sanremo winner of the Sergio Bardotti Prize and the Lunezia Prize and already gold disc. It will be Peter Sighel, skater, gold, bronze and two silver medals at the short track World Championships in Seoul. Lillo and Beppe Fiorello return to the table and there will also be Gialappa’s Band and Ubaldo Pantani.

Streaming and TV

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 19 March 2023, but where to see the episode on live TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Do you want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.