Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, March 12, 2023

Who are the guests of today, Sunday 12 March 2023, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 12 March, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

Giorgio Panariello, Samantha Cristoforetti, Dante Ferretti, Antonio Monda, Maya Sansa. And again: Sandra Misale, researcher at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) in New York; Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; Roberto Saviano; Cristina Cattaneo, full professor of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan and director of Labanof, the laboratory of forensic anthropology and odontology of the University of Milan; the director of La Stampa, Massimo Giannini and the economist Tito Boeri.

What the weather is like – The table

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the table? The guests today will be, in addition to the “regular” Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura and Mrs. Coriandoli. Among the guests:

Levante, live with “Vivo”, a song presented at the 73rd Sanremo Festival; Marina Massironi and Cristiano Caccamo, among the protagonists of the third season of “LOL – Who rides out”; Amedeo Bagnis, who won the silver medal in skeleton at the World Championships in St.Moritz on 27 January, the first individual world medal for Italy in this discipline; Gialappa’s Band; Teo Teocoli, in the role of the beloved Felice Caccamo and Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and TV

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 12 March 2023, but where to see the episode live on TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Do you want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.