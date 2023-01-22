Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, January 22, 2023

Who are the guests of today, Sunday 22 January 2023, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 22 January, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, the showman Fabio Volo and the actress Victoria Pucciniprotagonists of the new film “A great desire to live”, based on the homonymous book by Volo, Charles VerdoneWriter Niccolo Ammanitithe virologist Robert BurioniWriter Roberto Saviano; the director of Il Foglio Claudius Cerasa, the deputy director of Corriere della Sera Florence Sarzanini, the columnist of Corriere della Sera Ferruccio de Bortoli and the journalist of TGR Sicilia Raffaella Cosentino.

What the weather is like – The table

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the Table? Guests today will be: The List Representative, the swimmer Linda Cerruti, the conductors Cristiano MalgioglioAnd Max Giusti, Mara Maionchi And Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and TV

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 22 January 2023, but where to see the episode on live TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Do you want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.