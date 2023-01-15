Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, January 15, 2023

Who are the guests of today, Sunday 15 January 2023, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 15 January, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

The MotoGP World Champion Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaiathe showman Fiorello Rosarythe actor Antonio Albanesethe Senator Pier Ferdinando Casinithe doctor Frank Locatelli of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome, the virologist Robert Burionithe director of “La Stampa” Massimo Gianninithe deputy director of the “Corriere della Sera”, Florence Sarzaninithe correspondent of “Avvenire” In the Excavationthe Rai envoy from Ukraine Ilario Piagnerelli And Michael Serra.

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the Table? Guests today will be: the singer Fabio Rovazzi, Niccolo Macii And Sara Contileading pair of Italian skating, Mara Maionchi, Magician Forest, Gabriele Cirilli And Francesco Paolantonicouple of the talent “Tali e Quali”.

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 15 January 2023, but where to see the episode live on TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Do you want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.