Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, February 5, 2023

Who are the guests of today, Sunday 5 February 2023, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 5 February, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

Amadeus, artistic director and conductor of the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival, starting on Tuesday 7 February;

Gianni Morandi, on the stage of the Ariston as co-host and, during the second evening, protagonist of a live performance with Al Bano and Massimo Ranieri;

Alessia Marcuzzi, presenter of Boomerissima, on Valentine’s Day on Rai 2 with a special episode;

Mario Martone, director of the documentary “Someone loves me over there”

Paolo Veronesi, President of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and Full Professor of General Surgery at the University of Milan;

Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University;

Roberto Saviano;

Marco Damilano;

Paolo Mieli;

Annalisa Cuzzocrea, deputy director of La Stampa;

Nello Scavo, correspondent of Avvenire

What the weather is like – The table

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the Table? Guests today will be:

Nino Frassica

Gigi Marzullo

Simon Ventura

Mrs Confetti

Nicholas Martinenghi

Peppe Vessicchio

Cyrus Priello

Fabio Balsam

Cristiano Malgioglio

Mara Maionchi

Francesco Paolantoni

Streaming and TV

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 5 February 2023, but where to see the episode live on TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.