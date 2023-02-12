Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, February 12, 2023

Who are the guests of today, Sunday 12 February 2023, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 12 February, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

Georgia

Marco Mengoni

Marisa Laurito, Sandra Milo and Mara Maionchi

Tullio Solegnhi

Alberto Mantovani

Robert Burioni

Maurice Molinari

Massimo Giannini

Ferruccio de Bortoli

Lucia Goracci

Michael Serra

What the weather is like – The table

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the table? Today’s guests will be, in addition to the “regular” Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura and Mrs. Coriandoli, Stefano De Martino, on Rai 2 from February 13 with the ninth season of Tonight anything is possibleGeppi Cucciari, presenter of Gorgeous frame broadcast on Rai 3, which marked his debut in prime time, Cristiano Malgioglio, Peppe Vessicchio, Francesco Paolantoni, Alberto Salerno and again Mara Maionchi.

Streaming and TV

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 12 February 2023, but where to see the episode live on TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.