Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, December 4, 2022
Who are today’s guests, Sunday 4 December 2022, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 4 December, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:
- Antonio Tajani
- Alberto Angela
- Gialappa’s Band
- Robert Burioni
- Paul Jordan
- John Floris
- Massimo Giannini
- Florence Sarzanini
- Giammarco Sure
- Michael Serra
What the weather is like – The table
We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the table? Guests today will be:
- Teo Teocoli
- Ciro Ferrara
- Simon Ventura
- Mara Maionchi
- Francesco Paolantoni
- Gialappa’s Band
Streaming and TV
We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 4 December 2022, but where to see the episode on live TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.
