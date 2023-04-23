Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, April 23, 2023

Who are the guests of today, Sunday 23 April 2023, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 23 April, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

Young people

Luca Argentero

Massimiliano Pani

Robert Burioni

Stephane Bancel

Massimo Giannini

Ferruccio de Bortoli

What the weather is like – The table

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the table? Guests today will be, in addition to the “regular” Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura and Mrs. Coriandoli. Among the guests:

Ubaldo Pantani

Francesco Paolantoni

Mara Maionchi

Gialappa’s Band

Massimiliano Pani

Stephen DeMartino

Marco Lodadio

Yumin Abbadini

Lorenzo Casali

Matthew Levantesi

Mario Macchiati

Carlo Macchini

Streaming and TV

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 23 April 2023, but where to see the episode on live TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.