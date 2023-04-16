Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, April 16, 2023

Who are the guests of today, Sunday 16 April 2023, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 2 April, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

Exclusive Ed Sheeran the singer of records with over 65 million albums sold worldwide 4 Grammys, 7 Brit Awards, 8 Billboard Awards. The 32-year-old English singer-songwriter will perform with Eyes Closedhis new single that anticipates the album “-” (Subtract), to be released on May 5th, the last of his ten-year era of “math albums”the most intimate and personal, capable of offering the public a vulnerable and honest portrait of the great British artist.

Also this Sunday Fabio Fazio dedicates a space to current affairs and health with Robert BurioniFull Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University e Matthew Bassetti, Director of the SOC “Infectious Diseases Clinic” of the San Martino Ist Polyclinic of Genoa and Full Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Genoa, where he is also director of the School of Specialization in Infectious Diseases. There will be journalists to comment on current events Marco Varvello correspondent Rai from the United Kingdom who published the essay MisstepAnd Marco Damilano which leads the information space on Rai 3 The horse and the tower. Guests of the program too Tito Boerieconomist, Agnese Pini director of the national newspaper that published An Autumn in August, Michael Serra and the deputy director of La Stampa Annalisa Cuzzocrea.

He arrives Nanni Moretti to present his new film The Sun of the Future to be released on April 20 and which will be in competition at Cannes. The film, in which Nanni Moretti also stars with Margherita Buy and Silvio Orlando, tells a story set between the world of the circus and cinema. Guest of the program will also be Thomas Paradise who recently released the single Journey around the sun.

What the weather is like – The table

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the Table? Guests today will be, in addition to the “regular” Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura and Mrs. Coriandoli. Among the guests:

They will be at the table tonight Mara Maionchi, Alexander Borghese chef and television face with several programs, from 4 Restaurants to Celebrity Chefs and Kitchen Sound. It will be Enzo Miccio co-host of Beijing Express and in the bookstore with Always say yes. There will be also Dan Peterson former basketball coach in whose honor Olimpia Milano retired the number 36 shirt. finally al Table come back Thomas Paradise.

Streaming and TV

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 16 April 2023, but where to see the episode on live TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Do you want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.