Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, December 18, 2022

Who are today’s guests, Sunday 18 December 2022, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 18 December, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

Guest of the episode Roberto Bolle, who will return on New Year’s Day on Rai 1 with the sixth edition of “Danza con me”. And again, Alessandro Borghi and Luca Marinelli, protagonists of “The eight mountains”, the comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. Among the other guests: Kyle Holen, Head of Development, Oncology and Therapeutics of the Moderna farm, the economist Tito Boeri, the director of “La Stampa” Massimo Giannini, Ferruccio de Bortoli, the Rai correspondent from Ukraine Stefania Battistini.

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the Table? Guests today will be:

In addition to Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi, Gialappa’s Band will be guests; Alexia, a few days after the release of the My XMas collection, 10 Christmas songs in English rearranged for the occasion, the astrologer Paolo Fox with the forecasts for 2023, the Chef and MasterChef judge Bruno Barbieri, Simona Ventura, Mara Maionchi and Francesco Paolantoni.

