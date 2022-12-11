Che tempo che fa: the guests of tonight, December 11, 2022

Who are today’s guests, Sunday 11 December 2022, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023? Tonight there will be many guests of Fabio Fazio in his program on Rai 3. Personalities from the world of entertainment, politics, culture and science who will be interviewed by the conductor who will have the usual fixed cast by his side made up of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback , Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. In tonight’s episode, Sunday 11 December, on Rai 3 of Che Tempo Che Fa, the following will be guests:

Elly Schlein, Congresswoman and Democratic Party Secretary candidate

Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University

Alberto Villani, Director of the Emergency, Acceptance and General Pediatrics Department of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital

Fabio De Luigi and Virginia Raffaele, protagonists of the new film “Three too many”

Teo Teocoli, comedian

Massimiliano Pani, music producer, composer and arranger

Paolo Mieli, journalist and writer

Fiorenza Sarzanini, the deputy director of Corriere della Sera

Nello Scavo, correspondent of Avvenire

Michele Serra, journalist and writer

What the weather is like – The table

We have seen the guests Che tempo che fa, but who are those of the Table? Guests today will be:

Cristina D’Avena, with a medley of some of her great hits

Vincenzo Salemme, from December 13 at the Manzoni Theater in Milan with his show “Napoletano? And make me some pizza”

Stefano De Martino, on TV with the second edition of Bar Stella on Rai 2

Matteo Santoro, winner of 3 Gold Medals at the last Youth World Championships in Montréal

Simon Ventura

Mara Maionchi

Francesco Paolantoni

Streaming and TV

We saw the guests of Che tempo che fa today, Sunday 11 December 2022, but where to see the episode live on TV and live streaming? Fabio Fazio’s program is broadcast every Sunday evening, starting at 20, in the clear (free) on Rai 3 (button three of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Want to recover a lost bet? Don’t panic, always on Rai Play you will find all the episodes broadcast thanks to the on demand function.