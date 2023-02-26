Che tempo che fa streaming and live TV: where to see today’s episode, 26 February 2023

WHAT A WEATHER STREAMING TV – This evening, Sunday 26 February 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 a new episode of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023 will be broadcast. The program is divided into three parts. The first, Che tempo Che Fa – Preview, is broadcast at 20 and will devote space to current events and cultural information. The second part, the more substantial one, starts at 20.35 and will concern Italian and international guests from many different areas. The third and final part, on the other hand, is broadcast from 11pm, Che tempo Che Fa – Il table, with many guests. Where to see today – Sunday 26 February 2023 – What’s the weather like on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

Where to see Fabio Fazio’s program, Che tempo che fa, broadcast today, February 26, on TV? As we have said, the program is broadcast on Rai 3. So today’s episode, 26 February 2023, will be available on the third channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting at 20 with the preview. Rai 3 is also available on the Sky decoder at key 103.

Che Tempo Che Fa in streaming and replies

Those who want to follow the program in streaming can do it in two ways: the first is live, so from 8.00 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8.35 pm when the program itself starts, you can access Rai Play, select the reference channel – in this case Rai 3 – and follow everything that happens on TV from your PC, smartphone and tablet. Those who want to catch up on the aired episode, on the other hand, can do so whenever they want thanks to the on demand function of RaiPlay.