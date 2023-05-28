Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 28 May 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 28 May 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, May 28, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Guests of the episode, the last of the exclusive TV program on Rai 3, were two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, who in his extraordinary career spanning over fifty-five years has played roles that have made the history of cinema. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will also be a guest. And again: Aurelio de Laurentiis, President of Napoli who on 4 May won the Scudetto for the third time in its history; Marco Mengoni and Elodie, on the radio with the duet “Pazza Musica”; Roberto Saviano; Roberto Burioni; the deputy director of La Stampa, Annalisa Cuzzocrea; Marco Damilano; Ferruccio de Bortoli; Michael Serra. The evening closes with “Che Tempo Che Fa – The table” with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs. Coriandoli. Guests: Stash, frontman of The Kolors; Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi; Ale and Franz; the very young European windsurfing champion iQFoil class Nicolò Renna; Raul Cremona; Cristiano Malgioglio; Mara Maionchi; Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.