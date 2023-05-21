Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 21 May 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 21 May 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, May 21, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Guests of the episode aired tonight will be: Virginia Raffaele, Claudio Santamaria and Tiziano Menichelli, protagonists of the film “Shark’s Teeth”, the first work by Davide Gentile in theaters from 8 June; the Negramaro with a special live performance and from 9 June engaged in the n20 TOUR to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their recording debut, an occasion for which special vinyl reissues of all their albums were made. In their extraordinary career, which saw them as the first Italian band to perform at San Siro, they boast 34 platinum records and over 1.5 million copies sold.

The American writer Peter Cameron, author of the new short story collection “What do people do all day?”; Marco Bellocchio, who on May 23rd will present “Kidnapped” in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and who among the many awards in his palmarès boasts the Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, the David career and honorary Palme d’Or (2021); Ale and Franz, protagonists and authors of the new format “Rosiko show – Woe to lose”.

And again: Senator for life Elena Cattaneo, Full Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Milan; Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; the climatologist Luca Mercalli; the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini; the deputy director of Corriere della Sera Fiorenza Sarzanini; the Director of Oggi Carlo Verdelli; the envoy of Avvenire Nello Scavo.

The evening ends with Che Tempo Che Fa – The table with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs Coriandoli. Guests: the three times Italian breaking champion Alessandra Chillemi; Francesca Michielin, live together with gIANMARIA in “Disco Dance”; Carla Signoris, in the cast of “Billy”, directed by Emilia Mazzacurati; Paola Barale, debuting as a writer with “It’s not the end of the world. The power of fragility”; Raul Cremona, in bookstores with “Become a magician!”; Marisa Laurito; Mara Maionchi; Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.