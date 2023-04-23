Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 23 April 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 23 April 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, April 23, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Fabio Fazio hosts the singer-songwriter Jovanotti in the studio of “Che tempo che fa”. For several decades now he has been among the most loved Italian musicians and, even if there will be parentheses focused on his profession, the opportunity for a chat and the release of “Aracataca. I don’t want to change the planet 2”, docutrip in 22 episodes, available from Monday 24 April on RaiPlay. Here Lorenzo Jovanotti travels around South America by bicycle in an itinerary that includes 3500 km – and 50,000 meters in altitude – from Ecuador to Colombia, from the Andes to the Amazon, from the ocean to Macondo.

Another guest of today’s episode of “Che tempo che fa” is Luca Argentero: the actor, who with “Doc” has reached the peak of his television success, presents “Cancel all my commitments”, a book that marks his debut as a novelist. During the evening, Massimiliano Pani also took part: Mina’s son produced and co-arranged her mother’s new album, “Ti amo come un crazy”; Rossana Moretti Luttazzi, President of the Lelio Luttazzi Foundation and author of the book “A story of love and lucid madness – To my husband Lelio Luttazzi” to be released for the centenary of the birth of the great artist; the partisan relay Teresa Vergalli, author of the new essay “A partisan life”.

Fabio Fazio also meets and converses with Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna; the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini; Ferruccio de Bortoli.

In the last part of the evening the show proposes “Che tempo che fa – Il Tavolo”, a parenthesis that brings together regular guests and friends of the Rai 3 talk show in a light form. Here we find Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Maurizio Ferrini in the role della Signora Coriandoli, mara Maionchi, Francesco Paolantoni, Ubaldo Pantani, the Gialappa’s Band. In addition, Massimiliano Pani and Stefano De Martino join the company, on TV from April 25 with the new edition of “Bar Stella” on Rai2; and, a few days after the conclusion of the European Championships in Antalya (Turkey), the athletes of the men’s artistic gymnastics national team: Marco Lodadio, Yumin Abbadini, Lorenzo Casali, Matteo Levantesi and Mario Macchiati, winners of the Gold Medal in the general team competition , and Carlo Macchini, Individual Silver Medal on the stand.

