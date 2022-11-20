Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 20 November 2022 Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 20 November 2022, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, November 20, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Guests of tonight’s episode, the president of the Veneto Luca Zaiathe Nobel Prize for Physics George Parisithe virologist Robert Burioni, Luca Argentero And Christine MarinoThe actors Claudio Bisio And Valentina Lodovini, Gianrico And Giorgia Carofiglio; the director of “La Stampa” Massimo Giannini; the correspondent of “Avvenire” In the Excavation; And Michael Serra.

Guests of “The Table”: Stephen DeMartinofrom November 29 on Rai2 with the second edition of “Bar Stella”; Max Pezzali; Serena Autieri; the director of “TV Smiles and Songs” Aldo Vitali; Simona Ventura; Mara Maionchi; Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and TV

