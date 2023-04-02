Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 2 April 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 2 April 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, April 2, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

New episode for Fabio Fazio’s show. Guests of the evening Antonella Clerici, one of the most loved faces of Italian TV, fresh from the great success of The Voice Senior and The Voice Kids, the Oscar winner Gabriele Salvatores, in theaters with his new film, “The return of Casanova”, Enrico Brignano, in theaters with the new show “But… let’s talk to you!” and Francesco Gabbani, live preview with the new single “L’habituation” and protagonist on Rai1 on April 14th and 21st of the show “It takes a flower”.

And then Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Sabrina Arena, Associate Professor of Histology at the Oncology Department of the University of Turin and head of the Translational Cancer Genetics Laboratory of the IRCC in Candiolo, the climatologist Luca Mercalli, the Corriere della Sera columnist Ferruccio de Bortoli, the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini, the deputy director of Corriere della Sera, Fiorenza Sarzanini, the correspondent of Avvenire, Nello Scavo and Michele Serra.

The evening closes with “Che Tempo Che Fa – The table” with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs. Coriandoli. Guests: Paola Perego, Simone Deromedis, winner of the first Italian world medal in the history of skicross on 26 February in Bakuriani, Gialappa’s Band, Mara Maionchi, commentator with Gabriele Corsi of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 scheduled from 9 to 13 May in Liverpool, Ubaldo Pantani and Francesco Paolantoni. Francesco Gabbani also returns to the table.

Streaming and TV

