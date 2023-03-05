Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 5 March 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 5 March 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, March 5, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

In tonight’s episode Fabio Fazio will interview exclusively Claudio Baglioni, with whom in the past he shared the television adventure of Anima Mia and beyond. Baglioni after the success of the Dodici Note Solo Bis tour which lasted 400 days, with 156 concerts that saw him perform in opera houses throughout Italy, has announced the live return. The aTUTTOCUORE tour will see him engaged in 9 maxi live events in Rome at the Foro Italico on 21-22-23 September, at the Arena di Verona on 5-6-7 October and at the Paolo Borsellino Velodrome in Palermo on 12-13-14 October.

Guest of Fabio Fazio will also be the new PD secretary Elly Schlein who will talk about the emotion of the victory and her next moves at the helm of the party. At Che tempo che fa guests will also be the climatologist Luca Mercalli, the physicist Carlo Rovelli who published the book Buchi Bianchi – Dentro l’oglio. Roberto Burioni is back, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Sonia Tancredi, anesthetist, resuscitator and Michele Serra.

During the evening he will then present the new season of Lol – Chi Ride is out starting on March 9 on Prime Video. In addition to Nino Frassica, a regular presence on Che Tempo Che Fa, there will be Frank Matano, co-host of the show alongside Fedez, and Herbert Ballerina, competitor with Frassica. And again the Cousins ​​of Campagna who have returned from their first participation in Sanremo with Letter 22 will intervene.

In the last part of the program, like every week, the space of Il Tavolo with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Francesco Paolantoni around the table together with Fabio Fazio. Herbert Ballerina and Frank Matano return to this part of the program, Gialappa’s Band arrives as guests, Tananai (fifth in Sanremo 2023 with Tango), Ubaldo Pantani and Totò Schillaci who will be in the cast of the new edition of Beijing Express starting on March 9 on Sky One.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.