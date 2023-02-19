Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 19 February 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 19 February 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, February 19, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Fabio Fazio will interview Renato Zero who will present his tour Zero to Zero – A challenge in music with which he will tour the sports halls of Italy from 7 March, the interview will be an opportunity to tell his story between memories of his career and present perspectives.

There will be Vera Politkovskaya, daughter of Anna Politkovskaya, journalist of Novaja Gazeta and author of the book Una madre. The life and passion for the truth of Anna Politkovskaya. With Roberto Saviano topical issues will be touched upon, while with Franco Locatelli Director of the Department of Oncohematology, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome and Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University we will talk about health.

It will be Elodies fresh from participation in the Sanremo Festival in which he conquered everyone with the song Due, in addition to singing the song, Elodie will tell about his experience at the Festival and the next stages of his career. Don Davide Banzato will present the book Search your Horizon. Get up and start again today in which you dialogue with Pope Francis.

To close the evening “Il Tavolo” with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs. Coriandoli. Among the guests: Federico Brignone the ski champion returning from the gold medal in the combined and silver in the giant slalom, crowning a career with twenty-one victories in the World Cup, three Olympic medals. Guests at the table Colapesce Dimartino who with Splash in Sanremo won the Lucio Dalla Radio-TV-Web Press Room Award and the Mia Martini Critics Award and made their film debut with The spring of my life. Around the table Elio, Paolo Rossi at the theater with Pane e Libertà, Paolo Jannacci who in the book Enzo Jannacci – That’s all tells with Enzo Gentile the cultural legacy of his father.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.