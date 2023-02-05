Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 5 February 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 5 February 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, February 5, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

New appointment with Fabio Fazio’s program. Guests of the episode: Amadeus, artistic director and conductor of the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival, starting on Tuesday 7 February; Gianni Morandi, on the stage of the Ariston as co-host and, during the second evening, protagonist of a live performance with Al Bano and Massimo Ranieri; Alessia Marcuzzi, presenter of Boomerissima, on Valentine’s Day on Rai 2 with a special episode; Mario Martone, director of the documentary “Someone over there loves me”, previewed in theaters on February 19 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the birth of Massimo Troisi.

And again: Paolo Veronesi, President of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and Full Professor of General Surgery at the University of Milan; Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; Roberto Saviano; Marco Damilano; Paolo Mieli; the deputy director of La Stampa Annalisa Cuzzocrea; the envoy of Avvenire Nello Scavo.

The evening will be closed by “Che Tempo Che Fa – The table” with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs. Coriandoli. Guests: the world and European champion of the 100m breaststroke Nicolò Martinenghi; Peppe Vessicchio; Ciro Priello and Fabio Balsamo; Cristiano Malgioglio; Mara Maionchi; Francesco Paolantoni.

