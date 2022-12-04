Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 4 December 2022 Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 4 December 2022, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, December 4, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Guests of the episode of Che tempo che fa: the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani; Alberto Angela, out next December 13 with the third and final volume of his trilogy dedicated to the Roman emperor Nero, “Nero. The rebirth of Rome and the fall of an emperor”. On Christmas evening Angela will host the special Stanotte a Milano on Rai 1, the eighth edition of the highly successful format “Stanotte a…”. Giorgio Gherarducci, Marco Santin and Carlo Taranto of the radio and television comedy trio Gialappa’s Band, with over 35 years of extraordinary career told in their book “Mai dire Noi. Everything you didn’t want to know”, a collection of curious anecdotes, background stories and interviews with some of the comedians with whom they have shared the screen over the years.

And again this evening at Che tempo che fa: Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; the writer Paolo Giordano; Giovanni Floris; the Director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini; the Deputy Director of Corriere della Sera Fiorenza Sarzanini; the RAI correspondent from Ukraine Giammarco Sicuro; Michael Serra.

The evening closes with Che Tempo Che Fa – The table with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. Guests: Teo Teocoli; the former blue footballer and coach Ciro Ferrara; Simona Ventura; Mara Maionchi; Francesco Paolantoni. Gialappa’s Band is also back at the table.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.