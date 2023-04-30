Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 30 April 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 30 April 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, April 30, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Guests of the episode aired tonight will be: Ficarra and Picone, who this year celebrate 30 years of career and veterans of the success of their latest film “La stranezza”, nominated for the next David di Donatello in 14 categories; Pupi Avati, director of “The Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time”, in theaters on May 4, and Edwige Fenech, one of the protagonists of the film; Mimmo Paladino, who 16 years after his first feature film has returned to devote himself to cinematographic art with “The Divine Comet”; Claudio Bisio and Stefano Fresi, protagonists of the series “Living is not child’s play”, coming soon on Rai1.

And again: Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; Franco Locatelli, Director of the Department of Oncohematology, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome; the economist Tito Boeri; the director of La Repubblica Maurizio Molinari; the deputy director of Corriere della Sera Fiorenza Sarzanini, the deputy director of La Stampa Annalisa Cuzzocrea; Michael Serra.

The evening closes with “Che Tempo Che Fa – The table” with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs. Coriandoli. Guests: Simona Quadarella, winner of four gold medals at the last Italian Swimming Championships (in the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle), the first swimmer to win four titles in the same edition of the Championships; Marina Rei, who recently released the album “Woman Who Talks Fast (Live)”; Mara Maionchi; Gialappa’s Band; Ubaldo Pantani; Francesco Paolantoni. Claudio Bisio and Stefano Fresi also return to the table.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.