Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 26 February 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 26 February 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, February 26, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Gianni Morandi, protagonist of a record-breaking career with more than 50 million records sold, over 600 recorded songs and 230 collaborations, is back from co-hosting the Sanremo Festival, which also saw him perform with Al Bano and Massimo Ranieri , and celebrated the 60th anniversary of the release of his song “Fatti mandare dalla mamma”, reinterpreting the great success in featuring with Sangiovanni, with whom he will perform live during the episode.

Other guests are: Pierfrancesco Favino, protagonist of the new film by Andrea Di Stefano entitled “The Last Night of Love”, presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and the writer and screenwriter Francesco Piccolo, author of the book “The beautiful confusion – The year of Fellini and Visconti”.

And again: Claudio Bandi, full professor of Microbiology in the Biosciences department of the University of Milan, Roberto Burioni, full professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Marco Damilano, the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini , the deputy director of Corriere della Sera Fiorenza Sarzanini, the correspondent of Avvenire Nello Scavo and Michele Serra.

Followed by Che tempo che fa – The table with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs Coriandoli. Guests: Gialappa’s Band, Rosa Chemical live with the Sanremo hit “Made in Italy”, Samuele Ceccarelli, the promise of athletics who on 19 February achieved the feat of his life by beating his idol by a hundredth of a second and Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs in the 60 meters at the indoor Assoluti, with the new solo show of 6”54, Teo Teocoli, in the role of the beloved Caccamo, Stefania Rocca, in the theaters with the pièce “La madre di Eva” and Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and TV

