Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 22 January 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 22 January 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, January 15, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Guests of tonight’s episode: the Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto, Carlo Verdone, the showman Fabio Volo and the actress Victoria Pucciniprotagonists of the new film “A great desire to live”, the writer Niccolo Ammanitithe virologist Robert BurioniWriter Roberto Saviano; the director of Il Foglio Claudius Cerasa, the deputy director of Corriere della Sera Florence Sarzanini, the columnist of Corriere della Sera Ferruccio de Bortoli and the journalist of TGR Sicilia Raffaella Cosentino.

For the Table, instead, the guests are: The List Representative, the swimmer Linda Cerruti, the conductors Cristiano MalgioglioAnd Max Giusti, Mara Maionchi And Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.