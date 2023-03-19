Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 19 March 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 19 March 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, March 19, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Fabio Fazio meets the “father” of many Italian comedies, Christian De Sica returning from the appointment with The Masked Singer on Rai 1 in which he is part of the team of investigators of the program hosted by Milly Carlucci and of the Netflix film Christmas at all costs. Christian De Sica he will dialogue with Fazio recounting 50 years of cinema and remembering his father Vittorio De Sica, whose 100th anniversary of the beginning of his career as an actor and director is being celebrated this year.

Like every Sunday, Fabio Fazio dedicates a space in the program to the story of current events. Especially with journalists In the Excavation of theto come, Annalisa Cuzzocrea deputy director of The print And Michael Serra, there will also be talk of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Vladimir Putin accused of having deported many Ukrainian children. There will also be a chance to talk about the CGIL Congress with the participation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The point on the state of health will be done with Roberto Burioni, full professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, and with Luigi Naldini and Alessandro Aiutirespectively director and deputy director of the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan.

Walter Veltroni and Neri Marcorè present the film Whenbased on the novel of the same name by Veltroni, also director of the film in theaters from 30 March.

Joseph Fiorello Instead, it will present Weirdness of lovehis directorial debut, in cinemas from 23 March, inspired by a news story that took place in Sicily in the early 1980s

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.