Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 15 January 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 15 January 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, January 15, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Guests of tonight’s episode: the MotoGP World Champion Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaiathe showman Fiorello Rosarythe actor Antonio Albanesethe Senator Pier Ferdinando Casinithe doctor Frank Locatelli of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome, the virologist Robert Burionithe director of “La Stampa” Massimo Gianninithe deputy director of the “Corriere della Sera”, Florence Sarzaninithe correspondent of “Avvenire” In the Excavationthe Rai envoy from Ukraine Ilario Piagnerelli And Michael Serra.

For the table, however, the guests are: the singer Fabio Rovazzi, Niccolo Macii And Sara Contileading pair of Italian skating, Mara Maionchi, Magician Forest, Gabriele Cirilli And Francesco Paolantonicouple of the talent “Tali e Quali”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.