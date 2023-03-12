Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 12 March 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 12 March 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, March 12, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Guests of the episode: Giorgio Panariello, Samantha Cristoforetti, Dante Ferretti, Antonio Monda, Maya Sansa. And again: Sandra Misale, researcher at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) in New York; Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; Roberto Saviano; Cristina Cattaneo, full professor of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan and director of Labanof, the laboratory of forensic anthropology and odontology of the University of Milan; the director of La Stampa, Massimo Giannini and the economist Tito Boeri.

The evening ends with “Il Tavolo” with regular guests Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs. Coriandoli. Guests: Levante, live with “Vivo”, a song presented at the 73rd Sanremo Festival; Marina Massironi and Cristiano Caccamo, among the protagonists of the third season of “LOL – Who rides out”; Amedeo Bagnis, who won the silver medal in skeleton at the World Championships in St.Moritz on 27 January, the first individual world medal for Italy in this discipline; Gialappa’s Band; Teo Teocoli, in the role of the beloved Felice Caccamo and Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.