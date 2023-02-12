Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 12 February 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 12 February 2023, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, February 12, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

Guest of the episode the singer Georgiareturning from the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival 2023 and the winner of the event: Marco Mengoni. And again, the trio composed by Marisa Laurito, Sandra Milo and Mara Maionchiprotagonists of the new season of Those good girlsAnd Tullio Solegnhitouring with the show God is dead and I don’t feel so good either in which he re-reads some hilarious excerpts from Woody Allen’s books.

Among other guests, Alberto MantovaniPresident of the Humanitas Foundation for Research; Robert Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; the director of “La Repubblica” Maurice Molinari; the director of “La Stampa” Massimo Giannini; Ferruccio de Bortoli; Lucia Goracci; Michael Serra.

To close the evening “Il Tavolo” with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs. Coriandoli. Among the guests: Stephen DeMartinoon Rai2 from February 13 with the ninth season of Tonight anything is possible, Geppi Cucciariconductor of Gorgeous frame broadcast on Rai 3, which marked his debut as a presenter in prime time, Cristiano Malgioglio, Peppe Vessicchio, Francesco Paolantoni, Alberto Salerno It is again Mara Maionchi.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.