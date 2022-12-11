Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 11 December 2022 Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 11 December 2022, at 20 on Rai 3 the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, December 11, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Previews and guests

The deputy Elly Schlein, a few days after the announcement of her candidacy for the Secretariat of the Democratic Party, will be the guest of the new appointment of the program hosted by Fabio Fazio. Also guests were Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; and Alberto Villani, Director of the Emergency, Acceptance and General Pediatrics Department of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. also director and co-writer; Teo Teocoli; and music producer, composer and arranger Massimiliano Pani. Besides them, Paolo Mieli; the deputy director of Corriere della Sera Fiorenza Sarzanini; the envoy of Avvenire Nello Scavo; and Michael Serra.

The evening closes with “Che Tempo Che Fa – Il table” with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. Guests: Cristina D’Avena, with a medley of some of her great successes, on the fortieth anniversary of her career; Vincenzo Salemme, from December 13 at the Manzoni Theater in Milan with his show “Napoletano? E famme ‘na pizza”, Stefano De Martino, on TV with the second edition of Bar Stella on Rai 2; the young diver Matteo Santoro, winner of 3 Gold Medals at the last Youth World Championships in Montréal; Simona Ventura; Mara Maionchi; Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Che tempo che fa on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free-to-air (free) on Rai 3 (button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programmes Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.