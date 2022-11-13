Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, 13 November 2022 Rai 3

Tonight, Sunday 13 November 2022, at 8 pm on Rai 3, the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio is broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and the guests of today, November 13, of Che tempo che fa 2022-2023.

Advances and guests

Guests for their exclusive interview on an Italian television program were the award-winning Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino, respectively leading actor and director of “Bones and All”, the winning film of the Silver Lion for directing at the 79th Venice International Film Festival of Venice, where he was greeted by a standing ovation and ten minutes of applause, arriving in Italian cinemas from 23 November.

Space, then, for an international football legend: Carlo Ancelotti, coach and former footballer, who in 2022 set two records marking the history of international football: in April he became the first coach to win the Scudetto in the 5 main European championships (Italy, England, France, Germany, Spain) becoming the first coach to win the Champions League 4 times in May.

And again: Vittorio Sgarbi, new undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture; the writer and science popularizer David Quammen, in bookstores with the essay “Breathless – The science race to defeat a lethal virus”; Franco Locatelli, Director of the Department of Oncohematology, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplant at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome; Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; the journalist Paolo Mieli; the deputy director of La Stampa Annalisa Cuzzocrea; the correspondent of Avvenire Nello Scavo, the Rai correspondent from Ukraine Ilario Piagnerelli.

The evening will close “Che Tempo Che Fa – The table” with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Mrs. Coriandoli, Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. Guests: Geppi Cucciari, one of the protagonists of “Six easy pieces”, six theatrical works by Mattia Torre with the television direction of Paolo Sorrentino, broadcast from November 19 on Rai3; the captain of the Olimpia Milano basketball team Nicolò Melli; Rocco Hunt; Simona Ventura; Mara Maionchi; Francesco Paolantoni.

Streaming and tv

Where to see What weather does it do on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free of charge on Rai 3 (key 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programs Rai from pc, tablet and smartphone.