The appointment continues with What’s the weather like on Nine. The audience did not abandon Fabio Fazio and his entire team also following it on a different channel with excellent public feedback. Also in the episode of Sunday 26 November Fabio Fazio is joined by Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica.

what a time it is for dating on TV — The construction of the program remained the same in its main part with the succession of guests and interviews. What's the weather like starts at 7.30pm with What a weather it will be in which Fabio Fazio and Nino Frassica from the bakcstage introduce guests and themes of the episode. The evening then continues from 8pm with the actual program and ends with the cult moment of Table with legendary sketches like the news of Beautiful novel Of Nino Frassica.

what the weather is like for the guests of November 26th — Sunday 26 November at What’s the weather like on Nove and streaming on discovery+ there will be several guests linked to the world of cinema. The couple Monica Bellucci and Miriam Leone will present Diabolik – Who are you? third chapter of the Manetti Bros trilogy on the character created by the Giussani sisters and protagonist of many comic books. Gabriele SalvatoresOscar-winning director, presents the memoir Let us lose written with Paola Jacobbi.

christian and brando de sica — The father-son duo formed by also comes from the world of cinema Christian De Sica and Brando De Sica. The father, Christian, will present the film Winter Lemons directed by Caterina Carone, in cinemas from November 30th, while her son Brando has just made his first film as director Mimì – The prince of darkness. Guest too Naomi which was awarded in September with the Women in Cinema Award for his commitment against violence against women and body shaming. The artist will do a special live performance. In the current affairs space, journalists Ferruccio De Bortoli, Massimo Giannini, Concita De Gregoria will discuss the many issues of the present, from feminicides to wars and CNN correspondent Ben Wedeman will be connected. Michele Serra will do his usual monologue.

the table — In the late evening the inevitable cult moment of Che Tempo Che Fa table. Regular guests alongside Fabio Fazio are Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli (Maurizio Ferrini), Ubaldo Pantani and Simona Ventura. Guest of the Table in the episode of November 26th is Giacomo Casadei, reigning Youth Olympic champion in show jumping and considered the greatest Italian promise in this riding discipline. They will be there then Bruno Barbieri who wrote the recipe book This is how it is doneNaomi, Forest Wizard And Giorgio Gherarducci of Gialappa’s Band.

The program What’s the weather like by Fabio Fazio is produced by l’Officina, a company of the Banijay Group, created for Warner Bros Discovery. The episode is broadcast on NOVE, live streaming on discovery+ where it will then be available on demand.