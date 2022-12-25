Che tempo che fa doesn’t air today: why, the reason

Because today – Sunday 25 December 2022 – What’s the weather like not being on air? The Rai 3 talk hosted by Fabio Fazio is not broadcast because today is Christmas. Fabio Fazio’s program is not aired to respect the day of celebration and give its workers a few days off. The hugely popular programme, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, will return regularly every Sunday on Rai 3 after the holidays, with many prestigious guests, interviews and the iconic table.

Last Sunday, December 19, 2022, was the last episode of the year. The end of the first part of the season to then resume with new episodes after the Christmas holidays. In its place Rai 3 proposes tonight the amusing film There is no more religion. A comedy with Claudio Bisio and Alessandro Gassmann.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Che tempo che fa tonight is not aired, but where is it possible to watch the various episodes of the program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on Sunday evenings on Rai 3 starting at 2o. To see it, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial, or 103 for the HD version. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Fabio Fazio’s talk is also available in streaming. Like? Up RaiPlay.it completely free streaming platform available for both computers and iOS and Android devices.