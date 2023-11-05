In the fourth episode, guests also included Vincenzo Mollica and Fabio Volo

This evening, Sunday 5 November 2023on Nove and streaming on Discovery+, the fourth appointment with arrives What’s the weather like in the company of Fabio Fazio, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni, Mara Maionchi, Ubaldo Pantani, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni.

WHAT A WEATHER FOR GUESTS ON SUNDAY 5 November — Guests of the episode of What's the weather like today will be: the Vice President of the Council of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani. Then again, Luciano Ligabuecurrently on tour with 29 dates in arenas throughout Italy with the latest album Dedicated to us, the fourteenth album of unreleased songs and the twenty-fifth record release of his over thirty-year career, in which he also established himself as a literary and cinematographic author, writing seven books, three films and a TV series. On stage What's the weather like will perform live in new single Half of the apple.

Then again, Vincenzo Mollicahistoric narrator of Italian entertainment, who in his extraordinary career of over 40 years has talked about international television, cinema and music from the screens of TG1, with interviews that have become epic, which Mollica will soon cover in the monologue The art of not seeing at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome and at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan. Not only that, it will also be there Fabio Voloin bookstores from November 14th with his latest novel Everything is here for you.

current affairs — Also among the guests Franco LocatelliDirector of the Department of Oncohematology, Cellular Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome and President of the Superior Council of Health. Roberto BurioniFull Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and climatologist and scientific communicator Luca Mercalli. The usual story of current affairs of What's the weather like see in this episode the contributions of Maurizio Molinari, Aldo Cazzullo, Massimo Giannini and the CNN correspondent Ben Wedeman.

What a weather the table is like tonight — The evening ends with the inevitable appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa – The Table with Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni and Ubaldo Pantani. Guests of the episode: Cristiano Malgioglioon the radio with the new single Life Pornwhose video clip, which he directed, went viral. Simona Ventura, Max Giustiprotagonist of the new film by Umberto Carteni The second chance. Gabriele Corsihost of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! – Stay on track And The farmer is looking for a wife on Nine.

George Malan — Then again, as usual, space for the great Italian sport and its excellences, with the pentathlete George MalanGold Medal at the European Games in Krakow in the individual modern Pentathlon competition, which earned him qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympicsand winner, again in Krakow, of the Bronze Medal in the team competition, together with Roberto Micheli and Matteo Cicinelli.