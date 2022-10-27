Gems in the center of the defense: with Schuurs and Lucumí Toro and Bologna are looking for the shot

See also Gems in the center of the defense: with Schuurs and Lucumí Toro and Bologna are looking for the shot

Fiorentina comeback, win, and qualify. It won’t be easy to aim for first place (we need a better result with Riga than Basaksehir will get at home against Hearts), but considering how the group started, the Viola can be satisfied. Decisive Jovic, author of a brace capable of overturning Aleksic’s initial goal. Italian focuses on the Serbian as center forward with Kouame and Saponara in support. Advancing attacking midfielder Barak and protecting him with Mandragora and Amrabat. Dodo has the task, indeed the duty, to push. The beginning, however, is all of the Turkish brand with Fiorentina that does not find rhythm and distance and at 15 ‘the Basaksehir is already in the lead with a sensational error of the department: Aleksic fits in finding an immense central space and beating Gollini in desperate exit. From there, however, it will only be Fiorentina.

DOUBLE JOVIC

–

In fact, the goal has the power to wake up the Viola who raise the center of gravity, gain the field and begin to create. The draw is beautiful with Dodo serving Kouame (author of another great test) whose low cross is deflected into a goal by Jovic. The Serbian then eats the doubling by kicking high from five meters on a precious assist from Saponara. In the second half the purple pressure is even more constant and the advantage is a logical consequence with the usual Jovic (sixth goal in purple) who replies a short rejected by Sengezer. Fiorentina believes in the goleada (three goals are needed to equalize the score of the first leg), a hope thwarted by some mistakes in front of the goal, for example that of Ikone. It ends 2-1 with Fiorentina ahead in the competition and enjoying a truly recovered Jovic. For the primacy, however, a half miracle will be needed.