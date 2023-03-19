Five different teams in the first three rows of the starting grid: the knockout of Max Verstappen and the retreat of Charles Leclerc gave their contribution to putting together a decidedly varied starting grid in the front rows of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but it is equally true that the thousandths made the difference in a decidedly compact group on an atypical track like that of Gedda. There Alpine after some promising free practice he confirmed that he has good potential this weekend and brought both cars into Q3 with Esteban Ocon even going as far as seventh ahead of Lewis Hamilton, a feat that is worth the third row.

Ocon dreams

“The team worked really well and we managed to emerge in a really close and intense Qualifying – the applause to Alpine from Esteban Ocon – I’m very satisfied with the seventh lap time because thanks to Leclerc’s retreat, the third row counts from where the race will be all to play. We improved from session to session by presenting the best version of the A523 in Qualifying. A clean race will be needed to score points with both cars, strategies will be essential to bring home an important result”.

Gasly in Q3 by 10 thousandths

Pierre Gasly he hit Q3 not without worries as he ousted Nico Hulkenberg by just 10 thousandths. The former AlphaTauri is not entirely satisfied with his performance: “I have mixed feelings, on the one hand I’m happy to have brought the car to Q3, on the other we weren’t at our best and therefore this means that we still have to work to make free practice work pay off when it counts. – his analysis – congratulations to Ocon for the performance, being both in the top-10 is an important springboard for the race to both win important points for the team”.