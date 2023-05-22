Hinter Sidon begins the land of Hizbullah. Those who don’t know this will recognize it immediately by the flags that are waving in the wind along the road to the south – always alternating between the red and white flag with the cedar tree for Lebanon and the yellow and green one with the rifle raised in the air for the Hizbullah. She sets the tone here. Not officially of course, the terrain is still Lebanese territory.

But unofficially, as not only the Irish soldier found out who died a few months ago when his patrol belonging to the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL lost their way in this area and was shot at. Lokman Slim, a well-known national critic of Hizbullah, activist and publisher, was also found shot dead two years ago not far from the main road.