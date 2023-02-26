Mexico.- Isadora Figueroa, the daughter of the singer Chayanne, she shines in a micro bikini and shows her beautiful body In images that he shares on Instagram, he also shows that he sings beautifully when interpreting a Rihanna song.

Isadora Figueroa impacts her followers on Instagram with a video in which she reveals her statuesque figure and they fill her with complimentsbecause it has rarely appeared that way.

But that’s not all, since Isadora promises a surprise to her fans and she will give it to them very soon, but she doesn’t give any clue about it and many comment that it could be her musical release.

With a smile on her face, Isacora says: “Your pirate is me and my sea is your heart”, this alluding to ‘Your pirate is me’, the success of her famous father Chayanne.

In days gone by, Isadoa made several of his photographs public and in some he appears in a recording studio. In one of them she writes: “19 Days of February in selfies…preparing for the little surprises that come in March hehehehehehehehe.”

Isadora also shows her talent as a singer and in a video she sings ‘Stay’, Rihanna’s hit, which has delighted her followers on Instagram. “Trying to manifest Rihanna’s next album,” the young woman titled her post.

Chayanne and Marilisa Maronesse are the parents of Isadora and Lorenzo Valentino, These young people are 22 and 25 years old respectively, and each one shines for now on social networks, but they have not officially embarked on a career as singers, at least until now.