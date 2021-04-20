Chayanne announced, through his social networks, that he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. With a publication on his official Instagram, the Puerto Rican singer, dancer and composer confirmed that he joined the long list of international artists who were immunized to protect themselves from the dreaded disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The interpreter of “Torero” made the announcement public by sharing a photo of the precise moment in which the injection was applied. “For me, for my family and for you,” wrote the Puerto Rican, in the description of the image in which he appears with a red and white striped shirt, black hat and mask, and sunglasses.

Upon learning that Chayanne He was vaccinated against the coronavirus, the fans were excited and congratulated his idol for encouraging more people to get immunized. “Chayanne is an example to follow”, “I am very happy for you, blessings”, “Good, take good care of yourself. We love you ”and“ Thank you for that example you give ”were some of the comments they left.

In just under an hour, the publication of the Puerto Rican singer in Instagram it exceeded 140,000 likes and got hundreds of messages.

It should be noted that, like Chayanne, other international music figures such as Maluma, Britney Spears and Mariah Carey have already received the vaccine that protects them against a possible serious picture of COVID-19.

