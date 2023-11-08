Chayanneinternationally recognized for his melodious voice, will return to the Peru to delight more than one with the songs that left their mark on several generations. His last presentation in national territory was on June 15, 2019, at the Pelousse del Jockey Clubwhen the Puerto Rican artist gave them an UNFORGETTABLE night to all his fans.

Chayanne and the time she modeled for Mother’s Day. Photo: For this!

When will Chayanne’s concert be in Peru?

The popular balladeer Chayanne will return to Lima in 2024 as part of a tour where our country is included. The agenda will be presented soon. The singer was interviewed by ‘Choca’ Mandros, host of the television program ‘Estas en todos’, to whom he provided further details.

Billboard spoke about the tour and published the following statements from the interpreter: “We are planning to next year (2024). Still the month is not known”.

Chayanne in Lima: where will his concert be?

Chayanne spoke about his song ‘Yo te amo’, which is the official song of the Peruvian soap opera ‘Perdóname’. Photo: diffusion

Neither Billboard neither Chayanne They have indicated the place where the long-awaited concert will be held; At the moment, we only know that it will be next year.

What songs will Chayanne sing in concert in Peru?

What is known for now, thanks to the artist’s statements, is that the repertoire is already is being chosen. “A show for me is the present. You’re not thinking about the past, or the future. It’s going to have a lot of disk’Let’s dance again’“he remarked.

What is Chayanne’s real name?

Despite being internationally known as Chayannethe artist born in Puerto Rico is called Elmer Figueroa Arcehas 55 years and, as a solo artist, he has released 22 studio albums and sold approximately 40 million records worldwide, making him one of the Latin artists with higher number of sales.

