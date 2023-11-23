Ali Maali (Dubai)

Following in the footsteps of his “brilliant” compatriot, Minerath Nicholas, American Chavon Lewis caught the attention with Shabab Al-Ahly, when he led the team to victory over Al-Shamal of Qatar, 96-63, in the West Asian Basketball Championship.

Chavon, 30, made an outstanding appearance in his first experience in the tournament, as he almost finished the match with a “triple-double”, along with Nicholas, where he scored 27 points, with a shooting success rate of 66% from all distances, in addition to 8 rebounds. And 9 assists

The 196 cm winger, who comes from Queens, New York, is expected to add more experience to the team that has the most titles in local stadiums, and also in the number of participations in Asian championships.

Chavon has a rich experience in European stadiums between Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Russia and Serbia. He participated in multiple European continental cups, and in his first foreign match with the Knights, the player proved that he has great experience in strong competitions, as he helped widen the gap during the second and third quarters. For the Al-Shamal match, which was held at Al-Gharafa Hall, Chavon recorded the highest effectiveness rating in the match with 37, which is the second highest rating so far in the Gulf region this season.

Chavon sees that he is becoming more comfortable with his teammates, and has taken on a leadership role on the field. He said: I get complete freedom to move on the field, which gives me confidence from my teammates and the technical and administrative staff, and I am looking to give my team everything I have in the defensive and offensive aspects.

Regarding his professional career so far, he said: I try to be a role model on and off the field, to be at the top of my level, and as disciplined as possible.

He added: I take advantage of difficult moments, communicate with my colleagues, and maintain the positive aspects and everyone’s trust.