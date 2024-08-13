Venezuela’s National Assembly, controlled by Chavismo and presided over by Jorge Rodríguez, a loyal ally of dictator Nicolás Maduro, is speeding up the approval of two bills that aim to regulate the activities of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and social networks in the country.

The Venezuelan Parliament’s decision follows a request from dictator Maduro, who emphasized the need to approve “stricter” legislation to combat what he considers to be “violent and hateful actions” in the country, namely the protests against the electoral fraud of July 28.

Jorge Rodríguez announced that the National Assembly suspended its legal recess this week to dedicate itself, starting this Tuesday (13), to the discussion and approval of these projects. The first law under discussion deals with the monitoring and financing of NGOs, which, according to the president of the Parliament, are often used as a “front” to finance what he called “criminal activities”. The proposal is that NGOs be regulated more severely by the Caracas regime.

Most NGOs operating in Venezuela work to document issues related to human rights violations perpetrated by the Maduro regime. They release monthly reports with complaints and data on attacks by Chavismo agents against opponents and ordinary citizens who dare to question Caracas’ actions.

The international response on this issue came directly from the United Nations. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called on the Venezuelan regime to “reject” the bills, warning of the negative impacts they could have on human rights and Venezuelan democracy.

Türk expressed concern about the possible restriction of civic and democratic space in Venezuela following the approval of these laws and denounced the arbitrary detention of people and the disproportionate use of force by authorities during recent protests against the Maduro regime.

The UN also criticized the Chavista regime’s recent actions, such as the cancellation of passports and the circulation of wanted lists that include opposition members and journalists. Türk stressed that criminal law “should not be used to restrict fundamental rights,” such as freedom of expression and the right to peaceful protest.

More than 2,400 people have been detained amid the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela, which erupted after the presidential elections on July 28. The situation has generated a wave of international concern and criticism, with the UN monitoring the situation from Panama after the expulsion of its officials from the country in February.