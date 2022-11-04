Chavistas pulled out nails of students protesting against Diosdado Cabello

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Students from the Universidad de Los Andes denounced attacks by government groups.
Students from the Universidad de Los Andes denounced attacks by government groups.
The students denounced physical attacks by the ruling party groups.
November 04, 2022, 06:35 AM
In Venezuela, students from the University of Los Andes (ULA) denounced that the so-called official “collectives” attacked them. During the acts of violence, their nails were pulled out.
The students of the Faculty of Legal and Political Sciences protested the visit of the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, to the state of Mérida.
“We put up the poster outside the Faculty and what they did was a herd of groups grab four defenseless women and tear out our fingernails, because they don’t know what to do but destroy”, denounced one of the young women while showing the blood on her hands.
The ULA Human Rights Observatory indicated that the students attacked were:
Lesly Sánchez, of the Liberation 23 movement.
Katherine Barrera, member of the ULA University Council.
Elizabeth Castillo, from Fuerza ULA.
Angelica Angel.
Diosdado Cabello, who is also a deputy of the National Assembly, was in Mérida to swear in the PSUV structures in that state. From there he insisted on raising a possible advance of the presidential elections scheduled for 2024.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACASWith information from Monitoreamos
November 04, 2022, 06:35 AM
