Some episodes of violence and hostility marked the Venezuelan elections; the results had not yet been released as of 00:30 (Brasília time)

With the results of the elections in Venezuela still unknown until the early hours of this Monday (29 July 2024), Chavistas, allied with President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), and oppositionists, represented in the election by Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), took to the streets and published messages on social media singing victory.

Supporters of the opposition led by María Corina Machado, who was prevented from running by the courts, left the Obelisk of Maracay, in the state of Aragua, Venezuela, celebrating exit polls that show that the fall of Maduro, who has been in power for 11 years, is imminent.

Meanwhile, government supporters arrived at the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the Presidency, after appeals from Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) and deputy of the country’s National Assembly.

O CNE (National Elections Council), under the command of the Chavista regime, can announce the result any time. However, more than 3 and a half hours after the end of voting, Venezuela’s electoral body had not yet announced the closing of the country’s polls or the first official data. The CNE did not even report the incidents during the day.

The council is the only official source of election results in the country, as the law prohibits exit polls and the release of partial results.

The result is expected to be released by Monday (29 July) on the CNE website. According to the electoral calendar (full – PDF – 327 kB, in Spanish), the deadline for publication is Friday (2 August).

OPPOSITION

In Publication on X (formerly Twitter), González Urrutia stated that the results are “indisputable” and that the country “chose peace”.

Earlier, Corina Machado asked Venezuelans to stay “on watch” in their polling stations to follow the vote count. González also said he was optimistic.

“And we reiterate to all citizens that they have the right to participate in this citizen verification of the electoral process. We are really very happy with the expectations of good results.”he said.

HOSTILITIES

NGOs and members of the opposition to the Maduro government say they are facing hostility at some polling stations during the count.

According to NGO Proveato the “witnesses” of the election (“testimonies”, in Spanish) are being prevented from entering the polling stations to follow the vote count. The witnesses are Venezuelans who can participate as observers in the counting.

In one of several posts on social media, Provea claims that paramilitary motorcyclists have been frightening voters who are waiting for the results in front of voting centers.

In another publication, the NGO claims that the Bolivarian National Police, Venezuela’s main federal police force, has prevented witnesses from entering the investigation sites.

INTERNATIONAL FEAR

The delay in releasing the results has heightened international fears that the vote count was not transparent enough. The foreign ministers of eight Latin American countries issued a joint statement on Sunday (July 28), after the polls closed in Venezuela, calling for transparency in the vote count.

The chancellors claim to be following “closely” the results and ask “a transparent vote count that allows verification and control by observers and delegates of all candidates”.

Amid criticism from the international community over alleged interference by Maduro in the election, Venezuelans voted to decide the president who will govern the country for the next 6 years.

The current president, who has been in power since 2013, is running for a third term.

The polls opened at 7 am (Brasília time) and closed at 7 pm. In total, 21.4 million Venezuelans were eligible to vote. Of these, 4 million are outside the country. Voting is optional, that is, it is not mandatory. There is no second round.

Read more about the elections in Venezuela: